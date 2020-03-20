Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's economy may contract, more measures eyed to ease credit crunch: finance minister

All Headlines 16:39 March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy may contract in the first quarter of the year in the face of growing economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, the country's chief economic policymaker said Friday.

The country's financial authorities may roll out an additional measure to ease a credit crunch and boost U.S. dollar funding, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

