2.7 magnitude quake hits southeastern region
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern county of Sancheong, about 360 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Friday afternoon, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The quake occurred at 4:02 p.m., 13 kilometers east-southeast of Sancheong in South Gyeongsang Province, at a depth of 9 km, according to the KMA.
The epicenter was 35.39 degrees north latitude and 128.01 degrees east longitude, the agency said.
"The earthquake was felt in the areas near the epicenter," the agency said, asking residents to stay alert.
A resident of Sancheong told Yonhap News Agency that the vibration lasted about 10 seconds and he felt his desk shaking while sitting in his office.
The Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department said it had received four inquiry calls as of 4:15 p.m., noting no damage was reported.
