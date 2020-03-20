ADB meeting in S. Korea postponed due to coronavirus
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday postponed the bank's annual meeting to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said.
The country was scheduled to host the 53rd meeting of ADB's board of governors from May 2-5 in Incheon, west of Seoul.
The ministry made a request to postpone the event on March 13 as the illness spread across the world. The ADB board of directors accepted the request on Friday.
The meeting will take place Sept. 18-21, the ministry said.
About 5,000 officials and industry figures from 68 member countries and international organizations are expected to attend the four-day meeting to be chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
Its opening ceremony is expected to gather together more than 1,700 people, according to the ministry.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. still have gaps in defense cost-sharing talks: foreign ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe, new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 8,652