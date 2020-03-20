(LEAD) New cluster infections occur at nursing hospitals
DAEGU, March 20 (Yonhap) -- New mass transmissions of the novel coronavirus were reported Friday at two nursing hospitals in southeastern cities of South Korea.
A total of 57 patients and workers at a nursing hospital in Daegu, the nation's epicenter of the outbreak, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past three days, city officials said.
After two nurses at the hospital were diagnosed on Wednesday, eight new cases were confirmed on Thursday and 47 more cases followed on Friday.
The sources of their infections have yet to be determined.
The Daegu city government has been testing all patients and staff at those care hospitals, after a number of cluster infections have occurred in such facilities.
Later in the day, 32 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed at a nursing hospital in Gyeongsan, a nearby city in North Gyeongsang Province, a day after one of its employees was found to have contracted the flu-like disease.
Of 8,653 coronavirus infections that have been confirmed since mid-January, more than 80 percent have been reported in Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
