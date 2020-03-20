Missing helicopter crew member found dead at crash site
All Headlines 21:04 March 20, 2020
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- A man who went missing after a helicopter crash in the southeastern city of Ulsan was found dead Friday, the local fire service said.
The civilian helicopter carrying two crew members on a mission to deliver water to contain a wildfire hit a mountain valley and fell into a reservoir at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The captain survived by holding on to a tree but his assistant went missing.
The assistant's body was discovered near the wrecked chopper, at the bottom of the reservoir, at around 6 p.m. on Friday, the agency said.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. still have gaps in defense cost-sharing talks: foreign ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe, new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts