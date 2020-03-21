(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. still have gaps in defense cost-sharing talks: foreign ministry
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe, new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea to quarantine passengers from Europe, new virus cases dip below 100 again