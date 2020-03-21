N.K. leader guides artillery fire competition: KCNA
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has guided an artillery fire competition on the western front, state media said Saturday.
The competition Friday was between large combined units of the Korean People's Army, the Korean Central News Agency said.
"The competition was aimed at making an inspection and evaluation of the artillery forces on the western front without notice to see how they are implementing the Party's policy on building up the artillery force and take measures, at awakening all the units and fundamentally improving all the forms, programs and methods of artillery drills and also at definitely turning ordinary drills into practicable ones for an actual war," the agency reported in English.
