N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korea's JCS

All Headlines 07:04 March 21, 2020

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The North previously launched projectiles on March 2 and 9.
