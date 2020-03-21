Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's parliament to hold plenary session April 10: KCNA

All Headlines 07:36 March 21, 2020

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's parliament will convene a plenary session in Pyongyang on April 10, state media said Saturday.

The presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Friday released its decision to convene the third session of the 14th SPA, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

This will mark the first time in about eight months for the North to hold such a gathering.
