N. Korea's parliament to hold plenary session April 10: KCNA
All Headlines 07:36 March 21, 2020
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's parliament will convene a plenary session in Pyongyang on April 10, state media said Saturday.
The presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on Friday released its decision to convene the third session of the 14th SPA, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
This will mark the first time in about eight months for the North to hold such a gathering.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. still have gaps in defense cost-sharing talks: foreign ministry
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea to quarantine passengers from Europe, new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe, new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korea's JCS