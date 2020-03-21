Today in Korean history
March 22
1962 -- President Yoon Bo-sun steps down in protest over the "political purification law" that the National Assembly passed to prevent members of previous administrations from returning to office. Yoon's resignation came about 10 months after Gen. Park Chung-hee seized control of the military. Park became president via a referendum in 1963 and ruled the country until he was assassinated in 1979.
1990 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Czechoslovakia, which later split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
2007 -- Host China calls the stalled six-nation nuclear disarmament talks into a recess after North Korea withdrew its delegation from Beijing in a dispute over its funds being frozen at a Macau bank.
2013 -- The National Assembly passes a bill to reorganize the government under new President Park Geun-hye following a near two-month parliamentary impasse that blocked the administration from fully forming.
2016 -- South Korea confirms the first case of a local patient being infected with the South America-originated Zika virus.
2018 -- The Seoul Central District Court issues an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak on bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion and other charges. Lee became South Korea's fourth former president to be arrested as a result of a criminal investigation.
