PM urges suspension of religious, sports, entertainment facilities for 15 days over virus

All Headlines 15:06 March 21, 2020

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister strongly called for suspending the operation of religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities for 15 days on Saturday in an effort to contain the new coronavirus.

In a public message, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also warned that if those facilities do not follow the government's guidelines, it will issue an administrative order to ban mass gatherings.

#coronavirus #prime minister
