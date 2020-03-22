Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressing his desire to improve the two countries' relations and offering help with the communist nation's fight against the coronavirus, Kim's sister said Sunday.
The letter is a "a good example showing the special and firm personal relations" between Trump and Kim, said Kim Yo-jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the North's Workers' Party, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
"We regard it as a good judgment and proper action for the U.S. president to make efforts to keep the good relations he had with our Chairman by sending a personal letter again at a time as now when big difficulties and challenges lie in the way of developing the bilateral relations, and think that this should be highly estimated," she said.
"In the letter, he also explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S. and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic," she added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus infections up again; cluster outbreaks, imported cases in focus
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus infections up again; cluster outbreaks, imported cases in focus
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days