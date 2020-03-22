N.K. says leader Kim oversaw test of newly developed tactical guided weapon
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a test of a newly developed "tactical guided weapon," state media reported Sunday, a day after South Korea said the communist nation fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the North conducted the launches from areas near its western county of Sonchon in North Pyongan Province, and the missiles flew around 410 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of around 50 km.
It was the North's third such weapons test so far this year.
On Sunday, Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim attended the test-firing.
"The fire was aimed at reconfirming and showing to the KPA commanding officers the tactical characters and power of a new weapon system to be delivered to KPA units," KCNA said. KPA stands for the Korean People's Army.
"The fire clearly proved the characters of different flight trajectories and falling angles, accuracy of guided shells and their power," it said.
KCNA said it was the latest in a series of newly developed weapons systems, and cited Kim saying that the "successive birth of the new weapon systems of our style serves as a great event in making development and a difference in the armed forces of our state."
"The new-type weapon systems which we have recently developed and the tactical and strategic weapon systems in the development stage will make decisive contributions to the realization of the Party's strategic plan to make a radical change in the national defense strategy," Kim was also quoted as saying.
Watchers have said that the projectiles involved in the latest launch could be the North Korean version of the United States' Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), or Russia's Iskander ballistic missile.
Rather than following a general parabolic trajectory, Saturday's missiles were detected to have shown a more complicated path by doing a so-called pull-up maneuver over the course of their flight.
Military officers have said that the feature had been shown with the ATACMS or Iskander.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus infections up again; cluster outbreaks, imported cases in focus
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus infections up again; cluster outbreaks, imported cases in focus
-
3
Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korea's JCS