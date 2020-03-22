Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

March 22, 2020

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/08 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/11 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/14 Cloudy 0

Daegu 22/11 Sunny 0

Busan 18/13 Sunny 0

