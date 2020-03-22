Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 March 22, 2020
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 14/08 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/11 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/14 Cloudy 0
Daegu 22/11 Sunny 0
Busan 18/13 Sunny 0
(END)
