Today in Korean history
March 23
1949 -- The United States dispatches John Muccio as its first ambassador to South Korea.
1990 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Bulgaria.
1992 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan.
2000 -- The North Korean navy announces its own version of the inter-Korean maritime border, drawing the line farther south of the Northern Limit Line demarcated earlier by South Korea.
2007 -- Daewoo Group founder Kim Woo-choong apologizes to former executives of the defunct conglomerate, saying he feels guilt that all their past efforts have been discredited.
2011 -- North Korea warns it is ready to take action against a plan by South Korean activists to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the communist country.
2017 -- The Sewol ferry is raised from waters off South Korea's southwest coast, nearly three years after its tragic sinking that claimed over 300 lives in one of the worst maritime disasters in history.
