Gov't issues special coronavirus quarantine rules for civil servants
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government announced Sunday a set of tough "social distancing" guidelines for civil servants, public firm employees and soldiers nationwide, kicking off a two-week intensive campaign against the spread of the coronavirus.
The guidelines call for the expansion of telecommuting among public officials, flexible working hours and restrictions on after-work activities out of home.
At work, they are required to minimize face-to-face meetings or briefings and business trips abroad.
The foreign ministry will refrain from holding events for foreign diplomats here and the justice ministry will curtail the transfer of inmates. The transport ministry will impose the "top-notch quarantine system" for public transit services, in which the passenger seats of buses and trains will be separated, amid a continued curfew and restrictions on leave for service members.
"The government will use all available maximum measures for strong support of social distancing for 15 days (from Sunday), making all-out efforts to curb community spread of COVID-19 infections," Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo said at a press briefing after an Interagency session of the Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
