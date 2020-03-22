Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't not yet considering chartered flight to repatriate nationals from Spain: minister

All Headlines 19:27 March 22, 2020

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government has no plan to charter a flight to bring its citizens home from Spain, where the new coronavirus is fast spreading, as commercial planes are still in operation, Seoul's health minister said Sunday.

Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo said an association of South Korean residents is preparing to get out of the country. Spain is one of the hardest-hit nations in Europe with close to 25,000 confirmed infections and more than 1,300 deaths as of Saturday. An estimated 4,000 South Koreans live in Spain.

Speaking at a press briefing, Park pointed out that commercial airlines are still in service between South Korea and Spain.

The association has made a contract with a South Korean flag carrier to return home.

If airports there are shut down or there's no commercial flight service, the government would step in to help South Koreans, according to Park.

"But such a situation has not occurred," he added.

Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo (2nd from R) attends a government meeting on the coronavirus response at the government office complex in Seoul on March 22, 2020. (Yonhap)

