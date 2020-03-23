Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't lukewarm on unveiling massive economic aid package in response to coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 124 operators, accomplices arrested over Telegram underage sex abuse chat room (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't vows no tolerance to facilities violating quarantine guidelines (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea to consider direct payments to people over coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea eyes curbing group infections at nursing homes, multiplex facilities, stemming import cases (Segye Times)
-- Those in 20s report largest infections among age groups due to careless attitude (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Oil refiners, automakers, airliners in serious crisis over coronavirus (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Underprivileged vulnerable to coronavirus infections (Hankyoreh)
-- Countries around the world in wartime footing over new coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global economic packages over coronavirus snowballing (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Default risks of subprime corporate bonds rising (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Visitors from Europe being held for testing for 24 hours (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea starts coronavirus tests on all European arrivals (Korea Herald)
-- Churches criticized for ignoring gov't warning (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
2
Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
3
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
4
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again