March 23, 2020

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't lukewarm on unveiling massive economic aid package in response to coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 124 operators, accomplices arrested over Telegram underage sex abuse chat room (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't vows no tolerance to facilities violating quarantine guidelines (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea to consider direct payments to people over coronavirus (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea eyes curbing group infections at nursing homes, multiplex facilities, stemming import cases (Segye Times)
-- Those in 20s report largest infections among age groups due to careless attitude (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Oil refiners, automakers, airliners in serious crisis over coronavirus (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Underprivileged vulnerable to coronavirus infections (Hankyoreh)
-- Countries around the world in wartime footing over new coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global economic packages over coronavirus snowballing (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Default risks of subprime corporate bonds rising (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Visitors from Europe being held for testing for 24 hours (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea starts coronavirus tests on all European arrivals (Korea Herald)
-- Churches criticized for ignoring gov't warning (Korea Times)
(END)

