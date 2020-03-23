Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea's exports up 10 pct in first 20 days of March

All Headlines 09:03 March 23, 2020

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports moved up 10 percent in the first 20 days of March from a year earlier, customs data showed Monday.

The daily average for the same period slipped 0.4 percent on-year, according to the Korea Customs Service

