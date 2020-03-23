93-year-old woman fully recovered from new coronavirus
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- A 93-year-old South Korean woman infected with the novel coronavirus has fully recovered and been released from quarantine, city officials said Monday.
The patient, from a nursing hospital in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan, returned home after fully recovering from COVID-19. The city is adjacent to Daegu, an epicenter of the local outbreak.
"The patient is the oldest person among recovered COVID-19 cases. She previously had symptoms of dementia but did not have any other underlying disease," said a city official who asked not to be named.
The patient underwent 13 days of intensive treatment and tested negative for the virus twice, they said.
A total of 2,909 people have fully recovered as of Sunday, up from 2,612 a day earlier, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The rate of full recovery has steadily increased over the past 10 days to reach a record high of 32.7 percent on Sunday, the KCDC said.
