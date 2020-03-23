Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

March 23, 2020

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/07 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/08 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/05 Sunny 0

Busan 18/08 Sunny 0

