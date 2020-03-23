Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean stock trading halted after sharp plunge

All Headlines 09:11 March 23, 2020

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stock trading was halted on Monday after the opening bell, as the country's stock market plunged by more than 5 percent.

The country's key stock index, the KOSPI, shed 85.93 points, or 5.49 percent, to 1,480.22 as of 9:08 a.m.

