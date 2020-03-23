(LEAD) Seoul stocks plunge over 5 pct late Monday morning
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stock markets were again thrown into turmoil, with the benchmark index falling over 5 percent late Monday morning amid growing concerns over economic fallout from the novel coronavirus. The Korean won also sharply lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) Index surrendered 79.07 points, or 5.05 percent, to 1,487,08 as of 11:20 a.m.
Trading in the main bourse was briefly halted just six minutes after the opening bell as stocks plunged by more than five percent. A five-minute trading halt was also issued on the secondary KOSDAQ market in the morning.
The main index fell below 1,460 at one point but trimmed earlier losses after South Korean health authorities reported the lowest daily figure for new coronavirus infections since late last month.
The 64 new cases, which were detected Sunday, brought the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 8,961.
The plunge in local stocks apparently took a cue from losses on Wall Street last week, analysts said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday dropped 4.6 percent despite Washington's announcement introducing a major stimulus package.
Analysts said investor sentiment here took a further hit after the U.S. Senate on Sunday failed to advance its emergency rescue package over the coronavirus crisis after Republicans and Democrats could not narrow down their differences.
South Korea last week approved an extra budget worth 11.7 trillion won (US$9.1 billion) to help the struggling economy, while its central bank cut its policy rate by half a percentage point to a record low of 0.75 percent.
But analysts expected that economic activities in the country are likely to stay low as South Korea is still grappling with cluster infections and imported cases.
To stem the spread of the virus, the government on Saturday called for suspending the operation of religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities for the next 15 days until April 5.
Most large-cap stocks were in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics slid 5.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 6.68 percent.
Carmakers also moved lower, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor decreasing 4.64 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors surrendering 8.28 percent.
However, pharmaceutical firm Celltrion spiked 12.13 percent on hopes for COVID-19 treatment drug development.
The local currency was trading at 1,277.20 won against the U.S. dollar, down 30.7 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
4
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
4
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again