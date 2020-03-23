Despite uncertainty over Tokyo, S. Korean Olympic hopefuls trying to stay focused
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- For world class athletes, staying mentally sharp in the year of the Olympics wouldn't normally be that difficult.
But South Korean judo ace Cho Gu-ham says trying to keep his focus on the mat has been particularly difficult this year, as he prepares for his first legitimate shot at Olympic glory.
In the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, there is much more uncertainty surrounding the status of the Tokyo Summer Games than there has been for previous Olympics. Will Tokyo 2020 begin as scheduled on July 24, or will it be postponed? Or, in an extreme scenario, will the event be canceled?
"Honestly, I get anxious whenever I read news articles about the Olympics being possibly postponed or canceled," Cho said last week, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reiterated its commitment to holding Tokyo 2020 as scheduled. "But it's not as though there's anything I can do about it. So I am just trying to concentrate on my preparation."
Cho, competing in the men's under-100kg class, was considered a strong medal contender ahead of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. But he suffered a torn knee ligament about three months before the Olympics and was knocked out in the round of 16 while battling at less than 100 percent.
This year, Cho is locked and loaded. He's No. 1 in the International Judo Federation's Olympic points rankings. At 5,220 points, he's 354 points ahead of the second-ranked Dutch judoka, Michael Korrel.
But Cho, Korrel and the rest of the judo world are currently unable to accumulate points and jostle for positions. COVID-19 has forced cancellations or postponements of all international judo events through May. Cho's last competition came in January in Tel Aviv.
Even as judo and several other sports were scrambling to reschedule their Olympic qualifiers, the IOC declared last week, following an Executive Board meeting, that there was no need to take "drastic decisions" four months away from the Olympics. It faced pushback from athletes, national Olympic committees, and even its own members, and took the unusual step of holding another board meeting in less than a week on Sunday. The IOC is now saying it will "step up its scenario-planning" for Tokyo 2020, with changes to the start date being considered. It also insisted cancellation "is not on the agenda."
Cho, 27, is trying to take it all in stride.
"Everyone is in the same situation," he said. "I'll try not to pay too much attention on what's happening around me."
In archery, Kang Chae-young, the world No. 1 in women's recurve, is part of that "everyone" in the same boat. She, too, is in pursuit of her first Olympic medal, after barely missing out on a national team spot for Rio 2016. The virus outbreak has put this year's national team trials on hold. Given the depth of archery talent in South Korea, there's no guarantee Kang will make the team this time, though she's as close to a lock as there is in her sport.
"I've waited eight years for this," she said. "If the Olympics doesn't happen, it will be really disappointing. Before practice every day, I tell myself, 'The Olympics will happen.'"
Jang Jun in men's taekwondo is more optimistic.
"I don't think the Olympics will be canceled even in the worst-case scenario," said the 2019 world champion in the 58kg class. "More than anything else, I am just thinking about building up my strength. Even though it will be my first Olympics, I am pretty confident."
Lee Dae-hoon, a three-time world champion in pursuit of his first Olympic gold, said his coaches are trying to keep the athletes in the right frame of mind.
"Nothing has been decided (in terms of the Olympics' schedule) and our training programs haven't changed at all," said Lee, who'll compete in his third consecutive Olympics in Tokyo if the event goes ahead as planned. Lee won silver in the 58kg at London 2012 and then bronze in the 68kg four years later in Rio.
"Coaches have been telling us we just have to do what we're supposed to do," Lee added. "When it comes to our training, nothing has changed."
Boxer Im Ae-ji said she'll try to look on the brighter side, since a potential postponement of the Olympics will only mean extra time for her to train.
And she has a unique perspective, having recently experienced an adventurous journey just to enter an Olympic qualifying event.
The Asian and Oceanian qualifiers were initially set to take place from Feb. 3-14 in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus. The competition was later moved to March 3-11 in Amman, Jordan. But a few days before the South Korean national boxing team was about to fly to Jordan, the Middle East country imposed travel restrictions on South Koreans to prevent the spread of the virus.
Jordan agreed to admit the South Korean boxers on the condition that they provide negative COVID-19 test results. Im won bronze medal in featherweight to clinch her first Olympic spot.
After that ordeal, hardly anything will faze this 20-year-old.
"When the Olympic qualifiers were pushed back, I saw it as something that gave me more time to prepare," Im said. "If the Olympic Games get postponed, I think I'll have to take the same mindset and just roll with it."
The women's badminton doubles tandem of Shin Seung-chan and Lee So-hee said mental preparation will be as important as physical work.
"For many athletes, the biggest dream is to compete in the Olympics," Shin said. "Because of the virus, it can be deflating and discouraging. But nothing has been set in stone and we have to stay ready at all times."
Lee echoed her partner and said, "No one knows what will happen, and we must be prepared."
