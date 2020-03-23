Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports 64 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 8,961

All Headlines 10:10 March 23, 2020
Passengers who arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, aboard a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, head to where they can be tested for the new coronavirus on March 22, 2020, as the South Korean government tightened its quarantine procedures for inbound travelers from Europe to prevent any inflow of the virus from outside. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!