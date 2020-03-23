(6th LD) Rise in new virus cases slowest since late Feb.; strict quarantine in store for arrivals from Europe
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus infections since late last month Monday, as the nation ramped up social distancing rules to slow the spread of the virus.
The 64 new cases, which were detected Sunday, brought the nation's total infections to 8,961, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The daily infections stayed below 100 cases for the second straight day, and Sunday's additional cases marked the lowest since peaking at 909 on Feb. 29.
So far, 111 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died in South Korea from the respiratory virus that emerged in China late last year. The mortality rate stood at 1.24 percent as of Sunday, according to the KCDC. For those aged 80 and above, the fatality rate was 11.62 percent.
Seven more fatalities were reported earlier in the day, but they have not been included in an official update. All the latest fatalities were older people. The KCDC said 64 virus patients are in critical condition.
Of the 64 new cases, 24 are in Daegu and two are in North Gyeongsang, the KCDC said. The total number of confirmed cases in the city and North Gyeongsang, the two epicenters of the virus outbreak here, stood at 6,411 and 1,256, respectively.
The city said that a psychiatric hospital in the northern part of the city with around 270 patients, has reported 12 cases since the middle of the month, raising concerns of it becoming another cluster.
Other major provinces and cities have also reported infections, with Seoul reporting six additional cases. The total number of imported virus cases rose by 13 to 47.
Seoul, Incheon and surrounding Gyeonggi Province saw their infections rise by 20 to 721 on Sunday.
Clusters of infections accounted for 81.1 percent of the total confirmed cases as of Monday, meaning that the virus is spreading among people who come into contact in enclosed spaces.
In addition to the 13 confirmed cases of imported infections, one more imported case was confirmed by a local government Sunday, KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong told reporters.
Of them, 13 were Korean nationals and the remaining one is a foreigner, Jeong said, adding that 21.4 percent of the 64 new cases detected Sunday came from overseas.
Jeong renewed calls for people to delay or cancel nonessential overseas travel.
With virus infections swelling in the U.S., the KCDC said it plans to gradually expand containment measures on arrivals from the U.S.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that young people are not immune to the virus and could spread the virus to older family members, saying they are not "invincible."
Jeong echoed the view, urging young people to strictly abide by rules of social distancing. In South Korea, about 27 percent of virus patients are people in their 20s.
Jeong expected strict rules on social distancing to reduce the number of new inflections, if people properly comply with them.
With unknown virus patients without immediate symptoms apparently causing significant numbers of infections, the government has called for people to avoid nonessential gatherings in crowded places.
South Korea began implementing stricter rules on social distancing on Sunday to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
Citizens are strongly urged to stay at home, except for essential needs or jobs, with the government also restricting religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and attendance at entertainment facilities, such as night clubs and karaoke rooms.
Amid a steady rise in imported virus cases, South Korea has enforced a two-week quarantine period for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms.
Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official in charge of containment measures, told reporters that South Korea will set up 40 "walk-through" testing facilities at Incheon International Airport this week.
The telephone booth-shaped testing facility allows medical workers to test people from behind a transparent plastic panel to ensure their safety. It takes about 7 minutes for a person to get tested.
A total of 1,442 passengers from Europe got tested Sunday and 152 of them showed symptoms, Yoon said.
In addition, the country's foreign ministry issued a "special travel advisory" calling on citizens to cancel or postpone trips abroad to reduce the risk of people getting sick and bringing the virus back into the country.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for health authorities to map out additional steps to contain imported virus cases from other nations, Yoon said, adding that authorities may soon expand the quarantine to passengers coming from North America.
For facilities that do not follow the stricter rules on social distancing, the government will take legal action, including closures and filing compensation suits, Chung said earlier.
The daily figure for new coronavirus infections hit the lowest level since late last month, but Yoon said the number is insignificant.
"So far, it has not been meaningful whether the number of confirmed patients is in the triple digits or double digits," Yoon said, citing lingering concerns about new cluster inflections and imported cases.
About 60 percent of churches were shut on Sunday, Yoon said. For 3,185 churches that disregarded the social distancing rules, the government imposed administrative orders, Yoon said.
The pace of daily new infections has slowed markedly since the second week of this month as health authorities completed extensive testing of 210,000 Shincheonji followers at the center of the rapid spread.
But the authorities are still on high alert over new clusters of infections, including at a call center in Seoul's Guro Ward and Protestant churches in Gyeonggi Province.
South Korea has released a total of 3,166 fully recovered novel coronavirus patients from hospitals as of Thursday, up 257 from a day earlier, the KCDC said.
The number of daily cured people exceeded the number of daily new infections in South Korea in the second week of this month for the first time since Jan. 20, when the virus was first detected on South Korean soil.
The number of people being checked for the virus and under quarantine came to 13,628 as of Sunday, down 912 from the day before, the KCDC said. The country has tested a total of 338,036 suspected cases, with 315,447 testing negative.
