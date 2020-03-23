Today in Korean history
March 24
1881 -- A group of Joseon Dynasty Confucian scholars from the southeastern region of the Korean Peninsula present an appeal with 10,000 signatures to the royal throne, protesting the opening of trade and commerce to foreign countries.
1895 -- A Joseon Dynasty cabinet led by Kim Hong-jip launches a drastic reform drive. Kim was pressured into the drive by the Japanese government in a bid to spread its social standards and culture throughout Korea for colonization. The reform drive, however, provoked anti-Japanese feelings among Koreans and ended without visible results.
1929 -- Gyeongseong Imperial University, the predecessor of Seoul National University, holds its first graduation ceremony.
1949 -- Chang Myon, the first South Korean ambassador to the United States, takes office in Washington.
1951 -- South Korean forces advance north of the 38th Parallel, which roughly bisects the Korean Peninsula, during the three-year Korean War (1950-1953).
1969 -- A research team led by Lee Yong-kak, a professor at the College of Medicine of Catholic University in Seoul, successfully completes the country's first kidney transplant.
2002 -- A special prosecution team announces the results of its investigation into what is dubbed Lee Yong-ho-gate, a corruption scandal involving high-level government officials, senior prosecutors and intelligence officials. The prosecution said several top-level officials collaborated with Lee to manipulate the stock market. Lee was later charged with embezzling 68 billion won (US$53.7 million).
2009 -- South Korea and the European Union (EU) reach a tentative free trade agreement and agree to seek to finalize the deal in early April. They began the talks in May 2007, with differences over industrial tariffs and auto trade initially hampering progress.
2018 -- North Korea accepts South Korea's proposal to hold high-level talks on March 29 to discuss the date and agenda items for an inter-Korean summit slated for late April.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
3
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
4
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing
-
5
Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister