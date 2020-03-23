Kia launches upgraded Soul boxcar in S. Korea
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Monday launched the upgraded Soul boxcar and its electrified version in the domestic market.
The 1.6-liter gasoline-powered Soul boxcar comes with strengthened safety features that include lane keeping assist, forward-collision-avoidance assist and driver attention warning systems, the company said in a statement.
The Soul all-electric model can travel up to 386 kilometers on a single charge, it said.
The 1.6-liter Soul is priced at 19-23 million won (US$15,000-18,000), while the Soul EV is available for 42-48 million won. With government subsidies, the Soul EV's price falls to 30-36 million won.
