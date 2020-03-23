Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia launches upgraded Soul boxcar in S. Korea

All Headlines 11:00 March 23, 2020

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Monday launched the upgraded Soul boxcar and its electrified version in the domestic market.

The 1.6-liter gasoline-powered Soul boxcar comes with strengthened safety features that include lane keeping assist, forward-collision-avoidance assist and driver attention warning systems, the company said in a statement.

The Soul all-electric model can travel up to 386 kilometers on a single charge, it said.

The 1.6-liter Soul is priced at 19-23 million won (US$15,000-18,000), while the Soul EV is available for 42-48 million won. With government subsidies, the Soul EV's price falls to 30-36 million won.

This file photo provided by Kia Motors shows the carmaker's 2020 Soul boxcar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kia-Soul EV
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!