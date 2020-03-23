The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 March 23, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.86 0.85
2-M 0.93 0.94
3-M 1.06 1.05
6-M 1.08 1.07
12-M 1.16 1.15
(END)
