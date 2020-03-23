Savings banks' profits jump up 15 pct in 2019
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Savings banks in South Korea enjoyed hefty profits last year due to a sharp rise in their interest income, data showed Monday.
The combined net profit of 79 savings banks came to 1.27 trillion won (US$995 million) in 2019, up 14.8 percent from 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The banks' combined operating profit also jumped 16.7 percent on-year to 1.54 trillion won, with their combined interest earnings gaining 6.6 percent to 4.45 trillion won.
Meanwhile, their loan-loss provisions fell 5.9 percent on-year to 1.17 trillion won.
Their total assets came to 77.1 trillion won at the end of 2019, up 7.6 trillion won, or 11 percent, from 69.5 trillion won at end-2018, according to the data.
Their loan delinquency ratio stood at 3.7 percent at the end of 2019, down 0.6 percentage point from the same period of 2018.
The banks' average capital adequacy ratio came to 14.89 percent at the end of 2019, up 0.57 percentage point from the end of 2018 and far above the 8 percent recommended by the Bank for International Settlements.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
4
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
4
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again