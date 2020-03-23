Moon replaces four vice ministers, two Cheong Wa Dae secretaries
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in announced the replacement of four vice ministers and two of Moon's secretaries in a partial shake-up Monday as his administration nears its third anniversary.
It followed the resignation of some senior officials seeking to run in the April 15 general elections, affecting the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the National Agency for Administrative City Construction. Moon picked sitting or former career civil servants in his latest major personnel changes.
Oh Yeong-woo, chief of policy planning at the culture ministry, has been promoted to the first vice minister position.
Hong Jeong-ki, former head of the environment ministry's Han River basin environmental office, has been named as the number two official at the ministry.
Kang Sung-cheon, secretary to Moon for industry and trade policy, has been tapped as vice minister of SMEs and startups. The president appointed Lee Mun-ki, who is in charge of the housing policy at Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, as new chief of the administrative city construction agency based in Sejong City, 130 kilometers south of Seoul.
Yu Jeoung-yeol, who worked as industrial policy chief at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, will succeed Kang for the Cheong Wa Dae job.
Lee Nam-gu, senior official at the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea, has been chosen to serve as presidential secretary for civil service discipline, with Choe Kang-wook having offered to step down last week.
Choe is facing a trial over alleged document forgery for the son of Cho Kuk, a scandal-ridden former justice minister. He is also reportedly aspiring to become a lawmaker through the proportional representation system on the ticket of a tiny new liberal party.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
4
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
4
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again