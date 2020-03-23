Samsung 3rd-largest player in mobile AP market: data
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. edged out Apple Inc. to take third place in the global mobile application processor (AP) market last year, a report showed Monday.
Samsung, which makes Exynos chipsets, had a 14.1 percent share of the global mobile AP market in 2019, up 2.2 percentage points from a year earlier, according to data from industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
Apple settled for fourth place after its market share declined by 0.5 percentage point to 13.1 percent last year, data showed.
Qualcomm and MediaTek remained the top two players in the mobile AP market, taking 33.4 percent and 24.6 percent shares, respectively, according to Counterpoint Research.
Of the top five mobile AP producers, only Samsung and China's Huawei posted on-year growth in their market presence.
Counterpoint Research said Samsung's market share expanded on the back of solid growth in North America and India.
