Hawaii to enforce 14-day quarantine on all arrivals flying from outside
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Hawaii, the U.S. Pacific island state, will begin enforcing a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals later this week over new coronavirus concerns, South Korea's consulate general in Honolulu said Monday.
The measure, set to take effect at midnight Thursday, will be applied to all people regardless of whether they are Hawaiian residents, U.S. citizens or foreigners, according to the diplomatic mission.
"We call on citizens who plan to visit Hawaii to be informed of the quarantine measure, and to refrain from making nonurgent trips," the consulate general said.
Those with homes in Hawaii are to self-isolate at home, while visitors are to quarantine themselves at hotels at their own expense. Those who violate the quarantine measure will face fines of up to US$5,000 or maximum prison terms of one year.
Airline crew, first responders and essential personnel tasked with anti-virus efforts, as well as visitors who arrive in Hawaii before the measure takes effect, will not be subject to the quarantine program.
Those who land in Hawaii to transfer will be quarantined until their departure.
South Korean tourists can still visit the U.S. mainland under a 90-day visa waiver program, though the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has suspended all routine visa interviews as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
