Citizens urged to remain unscathed by coronavirus 'infodemic'
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean health authorities on Monday urged citizens not to be deceived by misleading reports in the fight to contain the new coronavirus, saying the so-called "infodemic" makes the outbreak harder to control.
The World Health Organization earlier warned that the COVID-19 outbreak has sparked an infodemic -- an overwhelming amount of information online, usually false news or rumors.
Amid a slew of COVID-19 stories being circulated on social network platforms, the local health authorities warned that misleading assertions only hamper quarantine efforts and put many at risk, according to the country's health authorities.
The infodemic compromises the country's virus outbreak response and increases public confusion about who and which information sources to trust, leading to fear and panic, they said.
Earlier, a local church that had reported dozens of confirmed cases was found to have sprayed saltwater in congregants' mouths on the erroneous belief that it could prevent COVID-19.
Instead, it could have boosted the risk of contagion among the worshippers, according to health experts.
A woman and her two children in Namyangju, east of Seoul, were hospitalized early this month for symptoms including stomachache, nausea and dizziness.
She was found to have used a methanol-water solution to disinfect her home against COVID-19 and was intoxicated by the chemical.
The authorities said the mistaken belief that industrial-grade ethanol can help ward off the coronavirus is totally false and can pose major threat to health.
The authorities asked people to first check whether information sources are verified and scientifically proven.
The country reported its lowest daily figure for new coronavirus infections since late last month Monday, as the nation ramped up social distancing rules to slow the virus' spread.
The 64 new cases, which were detected Sunday, brought the nation's total infections to 8,961, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
3
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
4
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing
-
5
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury