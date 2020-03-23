KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
S-1 73,800 DN 10,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 32,500 DN 3,900
ShinhanGroup 22,200 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 15,000 DN 1,750
MERITZ SECU 2,200 DN 230
SKCHEM 63,400 UP 600
GS E&C 15,900 DN 1,800
SKC 30,250 DN 1,850
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 3,595 DN 390
HyundaiEng&Const 19,550 DN 1,650
HITEJINRO 21,700 DN 2,500
Yuhan 195,000 DN 5,000
SLCORP 9,200 DN 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 26,600 DN 3,050
DOOSAN 27,050 DN 900
Hanwha 12,050 DN 1,700
KiaMtr 21,500 DN 2,650
SK hynix 69,400 DN 5,400
Youngpoong 384,000 DN 53,500
SamsungSecu 20,800 DN 3,100
INNOCEAN 43,250 DN 2,800
S&T MOTIV 25,500 DN 2,000
SKTelecom 165,500 DN 9,500
SKNetworks 4,625 DN 20
TONGYANG 766 DN 25
HDC-OP 14,000 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 3,900 DN 725
CHONGKUNDANG 61,300 DN 3,900
JWPHARMA 19,650 DN 1,050
LGInt 6,710 DN 1,190
HyundaiElev 41,450 UP 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 3,115 DN 365
SYC 23,300 DN 1,900
CJ 53,100 DN 4,700
KISWire 11,450 DN 250
LotteFood 211,500 DN 8,000
SsangyongCement 4,470 DN 210
KCC 107,000 DN 17,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP7490 DN1170
AmoreG 43,850 DN 5,300
