KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 68,900 DN 2,200
HankookShellOil 206,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO 17,300 0
BukwangPharm 16,850 DN 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 23,900 DN 1,150
DAEKYO 3,075 DN 185
GKL 10,900 DN 1,650
Donga Socio Holdings 70,000 DN 1,800
BGF 2,720 DN 240
DONGSUH 15,500 UP 450
KAL 14,300 DN 950
Hyundai M&F INS 18,300 DN 150
BGF Retail 116,000 DN 5,500
LG HAUSYS 33,550 DN 3,200
POONGSAN 14,150 DN 1,850
DB INSURANCE 28,250 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 54,900 DN 2,200
CUCKOO 65,800 DN 5,100
MANDO 16,950 DN 1,450
DaelimInd 52,500 DN 4,100
ORION Holdings 10,700 DN 1,000
DSINFRA 2,535 DN 255
SAMSUNG CARD 25,150 DN 2,150
LG Corp. 46,250 DN 2,250
Nongshim 257,000 DN 5,000
Shinsegae 206,500 DN 17,500
DHICO 2,470 DN 190
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,050 DN 3,450
NamyangDairy 255,000 DN 14,000
Hyosung 51,200 DN 5,900
SsangyongMtr 1,125 DN 95
KSOE 68,600 DN 8,400
SGBC 23,000 DN 3,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,830 DN 150
BoryungPharm 8,550 DN 850
L&L 6,580 DN 640
LOTTE 21,100 DN 300
AK Holdings 14,800 DN 800
LotteChilsung 87,200 DN 7,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 13,150 DN 550
