KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 16,250 DN 1,450
KPIC 66,200 DN 2,800
LS 24,100 DN 2,700
Binggrae 36,000 DN 3,000
GCH Corp 15,850 DN 1,650
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,000 DN 7,800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 5,070 DN 180
WooriFinancialGroup 6,560 DN 880
POSCO 138,000 DN 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 40,650 DN 3,050
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 DN 8,000
KUMHOTIRE 2,730 DN 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 16,350 DN 1,650
KIH 32,000 DN 5,050
NCsoft 572,000 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 42,500 DN 2,900
GS Retail 25,950 DN 2,550
NHIS 6,310 DN 910
HtlShilla 61,800 DN 5,900
Hanmi Science 19,550 DN 1,300
DaeduckElec 6,200 DN 560
Hanssem 46,850 DN 6,950
Celltrion 175,000 UP 22,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 137,500 DN 10,000
OCI 27,100 DN 3,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 9,410 DN 1,090
Ottogi 435,500 DN 27,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,400 DN 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 137,500 UP 8,000
Kogas 18,300 DN 1,050
SamsungElecMech 89,200 DN 7,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 436,000 UP 6,000
S-Oil 48,500 DN 4,200
HyundaiMipoDock 21,250 DN 1,750
PanOcean 2,470 DN 210
HDC HOLDINGS 6,880 DN 470
LG Innotek 91,300 DN 7,800
KorZinc 295,000 0
DWS 13,200 DN 2,250
HYUNDAI WIA 20,500 DN 3,000
