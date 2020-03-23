KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Mobis 133,500 DN 7,000
Hanchem 69,700 DN 4,400
Daesang 13,750 DN 750
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 8,700 DN 1,030
CJ CheilJedang 172,500 DN 15,500
LGCHEM 268,000 DN 4,500
DongkukStlMill 3,030 DN 470
COWAY 48,250 DN 6,350
Hanon Systems 8,590 DN 730
SK 108,000 DN 13,500
IS DONGSEO 18,450 DN 1,500
IBK 6,130 DN 490
UNID 30,850 DN 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 58,300 DN 5,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 18,800 DN 1,500
IlyangPharm 27,650 DN 150
SamsungEng 7,070 DN 560
SAMSUNG C&T 74,500 DN 6,000
KorElecTerm 20,950 DN 3,600
LG Display 9,370 DN 930
Doosan Bobcat 14,300 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 12,050 DN 1,250
KT 17,650 DN 1,250
Kangwonland 16,250 DN 1,150
KT&G 63,600 DN 4,300
NamhaeChem 4,695 DN 285
NAVER 143,000 DN 11,000
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 DN 1,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL178500 DN22000
Youngone Corp 18,450 DN 2,400
SK Discovery 15,700 DN 1,300
Kakao 143,500 DN 6,000
LG Uplus 9,470 DN 330
DWEC 2,275 DN 255
Donga ST 66,200 DN 5,000
DSME 11,200 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG LIFE 36,500 UP 2,550
LGH&H 1,066,000 DN 44,000
KEPCO E&C 13,100 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 73,300 DN 7,700
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury