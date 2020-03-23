KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HALLA HOLDINGS 25,450 DN 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 9,290 DN 410
LGELECTRONICS 41,850 DN 3,250
DB HiTek 17,750 UP 450
Huchems 12,250 DN 950
Handsome 17,000 DN 4,650
LOTTE Himart 11,250 DN 1,150
HANAFINANCIALGR 18,450 DN 2,200
KEPCO KPS 24,750 DN 2,150
DongwonF&B 131,500 DN 8,500
GS 32,600 DN 3,150
CJ CGV 14,150 DN 1,500
HYUNDAILIVART 5,680 DN 530
LIG Nex1 16,550 DN 850
Fila Holdings 19,500 DN 1,750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 218,500 UP 2,000
GC Corp 109,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 24,950 DN 1,950
HANWHA LIFE 895 DN 63
SK Innovation 60,300 DN 4,500
KBFinancialGroup 27,650 DN 3,200
KOLON IND 21,100 DN 2,350
JW HOLDINGS 3,700 DN 300
HanmiPharm 215,500 DN 11,500
Hansae 7,020 DN 930
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 DN 6,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 67,900 UP 1,300
FOOSUNG 5,010 DN 280
LF 9,250 DN 1,050
BNK Financial Group 3,650 DN 320
emart 97,900 DN 7,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY156 00 DN1200
KOLMAR KOREA 31,400 DN 1,900
ORION 94,700 DN 7,300
COSMAX 60,700 DN 5,600
SBC 5,360 DN 480
TaekwangInd 506,000 DN 73,000
Netmarble 91,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S160500 DN22500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 8,950 DN 1,100
