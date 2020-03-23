S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 23, 2020
All Headlines 16:37 March 23, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.041 1.019 +2.2
3-year TB 1.153 1.107 +4.6
10-year TB 1.718 1.611 +10.7
2-year MSB 1.163 1.115 +4.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.010 1.945 +6.5
91-day CD 1.020 1.020 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
