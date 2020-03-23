Ministry official hints at possibility of imposing quarantine costs for arrivals from overseas
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- A foreign ministry official on Monday left open the possibility of a change in South Korea's policy to shoulder all coronavirus quarantine costs for people flying from overseas, as more countries quarantine inbound travelers at their own expense.
The South Korean government has so far covered all the costs of its beefed-up quarantine program for both citizens and foreigners, fueling criticism that the efforts to curb imported infections could chip away at state coffers.
"We are closely monitoring the trends (in foreign countries) and situations, and I think we will have to determine our basic position based on our reading of the situations," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"Currently, cases of Chinese authorities quarantining people at their own expense have been on the rise, and we have seen such cases in other countries as well," he added.
Many of the 26 Chinese cities and provinces with quarantine programs in place for arrivals from overseas have demanded that the arrivals pay their own expenses.
Hawaii, the U.S. Pacific island state, also plans to enforce a 14-day quarantine for people flying in from outside at their own cost.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
5
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing