Moon against discussing September opening of new school year: Cheong Wa Dae

All Headlines 17:29 March 23, 2020

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed a negative view Monday about the possibility that his government will start a formal review on the proposed autumn opening of the country's school year.

He said it's "not desirable to discuss" the issue in connection with the current situation, receiving a briefing from Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on preparations for the delayed start of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan.

Elementary and secondary schools nationwide were supposed to begin their new school year on March 2 after a monthlong winter break. But the government has postponed the opening till April 6 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Some people have proposed that the government consider changing the academic calender officially to begin the new school year in September to synchronize it with schedules in the United States and many other countries.

President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) receives a briefing from Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae (2nd from R) at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on March 23, 2020, in this photo provided by Moon's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

