Casinos shutter amid coronavirus spread
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean casino operators said Monday they will temporarily close down their operations in line with the country's efforts to promote "social-distancing" measures to help contain the new coronavirus outbreak.
State-run casino operator Grand Korea Leisure Co. (GKL) said it has decided to close the establishments from Tuesday to April 6.
The company operates three foreigners-only casinos in Seoul and Busan under the brand name Seven Luck.
Another casino operator, Paradise Group, said it will close down its four casino sites in Seoul, Incheon, Jeju and Busan for two weeks as well.
Paradise said while it has already been taking all precautionary measures, including carrying out disinfection operations and checking the temperature of visitors, it has decided to close its casinos for the safety of its staff and customers.
South Korea added 64 new cases of the COVID-19 infection on Monday, though they were detected Sunday, bringing the nation's total caseload to 8,961. The daily infection rate was below 100 cases for the second straight day and was the lowest since peaking at 909 on Feb. 29.
