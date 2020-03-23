China sends 1 mln surgical masks to S. Korea as anti-virus relief provision
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- China sent an additional one million surgical masks to South Korea on Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said, as part of efforts to help its neighbor cope with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The stock, delivered from Shanghai, is the latest batch of relief goods Beijing has provided to Seoul via the Red Cross in support of its fight against the COVID-19.
The previous relief supplies from China included 1 million medical masks, 100,000 N95 respirator masks and 10,000 items of protective clothing.
Seoul has also promised to provide Beijing with US$5 million in assistance for anti-virus efforts.
The novel virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has hit both countries hard, with China reporting over 81,000 infections with more than 3,200 deaths. Korea's infection tally stood at 8,961 Monday with 111 deaths linked to the virus.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
5
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
3
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
5
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing