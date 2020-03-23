FM Kang discusses anti-virus efforts with Dutch counterpart
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke by phone with her Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, Monday and discussed ways to cope with the global spread of the new coronavirus, her ministry said.
In the telephone talks, made at the Netherlands' request, Kang explained that although Korea has seen a marked decline in daily new infection cases, the country has been actively taking measures to prevent the inflow of COVID-19 from overseas and community transmission.
Blok praised Korea's effective response system, including the advanced test kits and transparent disclosure of related information, and asked Seoul to provide assistance through ways, such as sharing its quarantine experience and supplying protective goods, the ministry said.
During the phone talks, Kang also stressed that Korea's tougher entry procedures for people from Europe, and the Netherlands' travel curb against Koreans, should not impede essential bilateral exchanges and asked for the Netherlands' cooperation in that regard.
Blok, in response, agreed with her and held out hopes for the two sides to work together in the fight against the virus and to continue exchanges and cooperation going forward, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
5
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
5
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
(LEAD) Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak: Kim's sister
-
3
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe; new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
5
(3rd LD) Many churches press ahead with services despite pleas for social distancing