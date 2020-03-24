Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Public facilities take great pains for social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shameless suspect, Baksa, calls for President Moon to make fair society (Kookmin Daily)
-- Abe, IOC consider postponing Tokyo Olympics (Donga llbo)
-- India, world's 2nd largest factory, comes to halt over coronavirus concerns (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Experts note limits in monetary stimulus, call for all-out efforts to revive real economy (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean residents in U.S. seek shelter, flight tickets for Korea surge threefold (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. Fed pledges 'unlimited quantitative easing' against coronavirus fallout (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Digital sex extortion to be wiped out; Moon calls for probe into all involved in sex crime chat room scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- President Moon calls for harsh punishment for those in sex crime chat room in war against digital sex crimes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. Fed pledges 'unlimited quantitative easing' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. Fed pledges 'unlimited quantitative easing' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Companies feel Covid-19's bite as factories close (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea reports lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since Feb. 20 (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't gets tougher with guidelines violators (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(5th LD) Rise in new virus cases slowest since late Feb., strict quarantine in store for arrivals from Europe
-
3
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon urges thorough probe into Telegram sex slave video case
-
5
(LEAD) Rise in new virus cases slowest since late Feb., strict quarantine in store for arrivals from Europe