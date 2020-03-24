Trump calls for protecting Asian-Americans after using term 'Chinese virus'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Asian Americans should be protected amid reports of racist attacks fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump's expression of support comes after he has repeatedly used the term "Chinese virus" despite criticism it encourages racism.
"It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world," he tweeted. "They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!"
Trump later made a similar statement at the opening of a daily White House press briefing on the coronavirus.
Last week, he defended his use of the term "Chinese virus," saying it was not racist but accurate because the virus first emerged in China.
U.S. news outlets have reported multiple incidents of discrimination against Asians in recent weeks.
The World Health Organization has issued guidance against using geographic locations to name illnesses.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
