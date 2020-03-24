Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

March 24, 2020

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/04 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0

Busan 15/08 Cloudy 20

