Seoul stocks off to solid start, bucking Wall Street losses
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday despite overnight losses on Wall Street amid fears over the new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 36.96 points, or 2.49 percent, to 1,519.42 as of 9:15 a.m.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday (local time) dropped 3.04 percent to close at 18,591.93 points after the Senate again failed to advance a stimulus bill of about US$2 trillion as haggling between Republicans and Democrats over the massive plan continues.
The plunge in U.S. stocks markets came even after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced aggressive quantitative easing to soothe financial markets, which includes purchasing an unlimited amount of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.
However, in Seoul, most large-cap stocks rose across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 2.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 4.32 percent.
Carmakers also started higher, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor increasing 3.63 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors climbing 1.86 percent. Auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis surged 4.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,259.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.5 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(5th LD) Rise in new virus cases slowest since late Feb., strict quarantine in store for arrivals from Europe
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges thorough probe into Telegram sex slave video case
-
4
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on citizens to cancel or postpone overseas trips over coronavirus