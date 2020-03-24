S. Korea reports 76 new virus cases, total now at 9,037
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 76 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, up from 64 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,037.
The 76 new cases, which were detected Monday, marked the 13th consecutive day that the daily figure for new infections stood at some 100 or fewer, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by nine to 120.
Of the 76 new cases, 31 are in Daegu and one is in North Gyeongsang, the two worst-affected regions, the KCDC said.
Other major provinces and cities have also reported some COVID-19 infections, with Seoul reporting four additional cases. The total number of imported virus cases rose by 20 to 67.
South Korea began implementing stricter rules on social distancing Sunday to slow the coronavirus pandemic that emerged in China late last year.
Citizens are strongly urged to stay at home, except for essential needs or jobs, with the government also restricting religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and attendance at entertainment facilities, such as night clubs and "noraebangs," singing rooms.
South Korea has enforced a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms, in an effort to contain imported virus cases.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(5th LD) Rise in new virus cases slowest since late Feb., strict quarantine in store for arrivals from Europe
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges thorough probe into Telegram sex slave video case
-
4
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on citizens to cancel or postpone overseas trips over coronavirus